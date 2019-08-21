Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,769. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Paper Co has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $54.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

