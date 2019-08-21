MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $263.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $34,404.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,852 shares of company stock worth $7,991,127 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in MarketAxess by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 123.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 450.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.33. 239,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,943. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $376.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.92. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

