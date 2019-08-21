Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 564.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 471,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,198 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 409,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.16.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

