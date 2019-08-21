Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 7,658 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 2.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

