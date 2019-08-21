Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,749.00

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Profile

Mass Vehicle Ledger is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mass Vehicle Ledger is blog.mvlchain.io. The official website for Mass Vehicle Ledger is mvlchain.io. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mass Vehicle Ledger

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

