Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 638,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BLK stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,313. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.37 and its 200-day moving average is $446.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

