MassGrid (MGD) Price Reaches $0.0290

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. MassGrid has a market cap of $2.16 million and $135.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. In the last week, MassGrid has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,123.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.01831822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.27 or 0.02968307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00718048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00799390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00486171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00127927 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,585,265 coins and its circulating supply is 74,268,206 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

