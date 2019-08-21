Maverick Chain (MVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,917.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $643,937.00 and $6,917.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

