Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMX. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

MMX stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $12,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $949,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $3,350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

