Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.41 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Maverix Metals an industry rank of 13 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,960. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $949,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $3,350,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $12,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

