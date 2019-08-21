Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.54-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.41.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

