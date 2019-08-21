Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $13.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,947.58. 45,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,878. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,019.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,897.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,826.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,075.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

