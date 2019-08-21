Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 151.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 224.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $96,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

