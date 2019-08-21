Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $890,000 in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of News by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of News by 753.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of News by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 574,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $13,663,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 18,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $266,610.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $427,609.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,462.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NWS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 13,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,479. News Corp has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

