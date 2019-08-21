Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,721 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.74. 220,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

