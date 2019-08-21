Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,278 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 385.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.11. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

