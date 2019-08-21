Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Rayonier by 175.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes bought 10,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

RYN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,983. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

