Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total value of $613,869.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,143 shares of company stock worth $3,655,438. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $1,255.25. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,081.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $767.15 and a twelve month high of $1,271.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,219.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

