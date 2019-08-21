Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $152.40. 3,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,643. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $3,505,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,575,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $164,308.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,968.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,738 shares of company stock valued at $37,805,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

