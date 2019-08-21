Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $639.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $639.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MELI traded up $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.00. 15,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,464. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $634.75 and a 200-day moving average of $539.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

