Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

