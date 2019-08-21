Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 91,586 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. 370,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

