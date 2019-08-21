Meridian Management Co. Buys 557 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $279.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

