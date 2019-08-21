Meridian Management Co. Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $377.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

