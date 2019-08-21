Mero Currency (MRO) Reaches Market Cap of $28,223.00

Mero Currency (CURRENCY:MRO) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Mero Currency has a total market capitalization of $28,223.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Mero Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mero Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim, DDEX and VinDAX. During the last seven days, Mero Currency has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00265341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.01313161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00093278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Mero Currency Token Profile

Mero Currency’s total supply is 20,939,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,479,787 tokens. Mero Currency’s official Twitter account is @merocurrency. Mero Currency’s official website is www.merocurrency.com.

Mero Currency Token Trading

Mero Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinlim, VinDAX, Altilly and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mero Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

