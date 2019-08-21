Metadium Market Capitalization Tops $10.76 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $191,243.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bytex, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00265341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.01313161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00093278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.