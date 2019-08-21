MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $8.74 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $695,194.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00268881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01321635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00094318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000425 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,494,496,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,822,007 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

