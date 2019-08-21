Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.55

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.55 and traded as low as $42.92. Methanex shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 92,595 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard bought 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.65 per share, with a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,385.65. Also, Director John Floren acquired 10,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,583,980. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,300 over the last ninety days.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

