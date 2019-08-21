MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Shares Down 0.7%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72, 20,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 14,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

