Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,846.96

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,846.96 and traded as high as $1,623.00. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $1,621.60, with a volume of 816,992 shares traded.

MCRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,887 ($24.66).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,749.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,846.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.66 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total value of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.