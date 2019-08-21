MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1,157.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

