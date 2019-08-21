MidasProtocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,457.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $74,457.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

