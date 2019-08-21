Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 2.6% Higher

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, 61,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 36,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, Liberum Capital set a C$2.20 target price on Millennial Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 29.26 and a quick ratio of 28.63.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

