Minereum Price Tops $0.0080 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 79.2% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $53,217.00 and $263.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00265402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.01312879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00093439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,662,487 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.