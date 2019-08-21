MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 147 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. accounts for approximately 5.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV IYC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a one year low of $2,870.00 and a one year high of $3,650.00.

