MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 111,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

