Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Mint Corp (CVE:MIT) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 14,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 95,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated payment solutions primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

