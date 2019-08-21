Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $14.05 million and $5.04 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinExchange and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007212 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,238,777 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinExchange, LBank, Bithumb, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, BitForex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.