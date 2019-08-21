Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.90. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.79.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

