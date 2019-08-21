Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Noble Financial raised Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. 162,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 119.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 404.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.