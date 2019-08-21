Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Insider Purchases $42,180.00 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) insider Yaniv Zion Sarig purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MWK traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,755. Mohawk Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,825,000.

MWK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

