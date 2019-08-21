Monro Inc (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 9th

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. CL King reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.