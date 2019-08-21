Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $19.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 5.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 4,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,855. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91.

