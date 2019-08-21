Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.15. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 70,339 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.12 million and a P/E ratio of -190.83.

Mortgage Choice Company Profile (ASX:MOC)

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

