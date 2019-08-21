MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. MRC Global posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MRC Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 632,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,096. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

