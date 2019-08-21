Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 765 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after buying an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,754,000 after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.