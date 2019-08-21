Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 458.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $65.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99.

