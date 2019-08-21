Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 710,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,602. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.03 and a twelve month high of $220.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

