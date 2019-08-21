Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 201 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. 293,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

