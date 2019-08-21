Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 4,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

